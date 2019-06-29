Judith Scheuermann

Oct. 21, 1943—June 27, 2019
This is the story of Judith “Judy” Scheuermann. Judy was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Our “Grandma Judy” as she was called by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, “Mother Scheuermann” as she was called by her son-in-law, was an amazing wife, mom and grandma. She enjoyed baking, reading, doing crossword puzzles and she was a life-long fan of Elvis Presley.
Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943, the second oldest child, to Frank and Ida (Birch) LaFaive, in Chippewa Falls. She grew up on a farm in Cadott until her family moved to Chippewa Falls, where she graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1961. She married the love of her life, Dale Scheuermann, of Strum July 15, 1961, in Eau Claire. Eau Claire is where they started their family and then in 1968 moved to Chippewa Falls, where they raised three children.
Judy worked for Woolworth’s for 10 years and then for Pick & Save also for 10 years until 1999 when both she and Dale retired. They were able to enjoy their golden years traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Judy were her parents, Frank and Ida; her sisters, Yvonne Joanne and Cynthia; nephews, Terry, Normie and Todd; and niece, Lisa; her in-laws, Leonard and Gladys, brothers-in-law, Melvin, Philip and Larry; sisters-in-law, Helen and Grace.
Loved ones that will miss Judy until they meet again are, her husband, Dale; children, Tami (Todd), Debra (Donald), Jeffrey (Leann); grandchildren, Joshua ( Andrea ), Ashley (Michael), Jordan, Haley (Mose), Corey, Brittany (Troy), Cristina (Luke), Nikki and Bryor; great-grandchildren, Ziva, Zander, Kaden, Trakk, Brekkyn, Tayt and Lila; brother, Kenneth (Delores), sisters-in-law, Jane, Janet and Karen; and numerous nieces, nephews, an aunt, cousins, relatives and friends.
And so the story goes on until we see “Grandma Judy” again, we will miss you “Judy,” “Mom.”
As per her request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Friends of Irvine Park Zoo (Irvineparkzoo.org) or Marshfield Clinic Cancer research, attn: MCHS Foundation, 1000 N. Oak Ave, Marshfield, Wis. 54449.
