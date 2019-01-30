Judy Klukas Moungey

Judy Lou Klukas Moungey, 68, passed away in Racine, Wis., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
Born June 10, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, to Wally and Leona Klukas. As a child, Judy attended Chippewa schools and worked on the family farm. After high school, she went to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1972, with a degree in business education. Judy then launched a more than 33 year career as a business education teacher at Jerome I. Case High School in Racine, also getting her Masters in education from UW-Eau Claire. Before her 2005 retirement, she’d taught and inspired thousands of students, earning numerous awards, including Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, Wisconsin State PTA Teacher of the Year, and RAMAC Teacher of the Year, among others. Judy was also inducted into the Southeast Wisconsin Educators Hall of Fame. After retiring from teaching, she began a second career as the Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator for Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, working with Racine schools and businesses to place students in vocational apprenticeships.
Travel was one of her greatest passions. In the course of her life, Judy visited most of the U.S. and Europe, Russia, Turkey, Morocco and Mexico. Judy also loved sports and was a diehard Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin Badgers fan. Following her second retirement, Judy enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family; traveling out west to Las Vegas and St. George, Utah; and several other hobbies and activities.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and stepsons, Bill Moungey and Claude Moungey. She is survived by husband, Ray Moungey; brother, Larry (Jane) Klukas; son, Tim Moungey; stepdaughter, Ginger Moungey; stepsons, Steven (Vicki) Moungey, Gary (Sabrina) Moungey and Richard Moungey; stepdaughters-in-law, Lisa Moungey and Lynda Sejba; many stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren; and countless other friends and family.
Services celebrating Judy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial reception will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE Safehouse of Racine.