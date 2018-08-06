Julie A. Anderl, 59, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born Jan. 31, 1959, in Chippewa Falls, to Herbert and Janet (Rubenzer) Anderl. Julie graduated from McDonell High School, then attended UW-Platteville, earning her undergraduate degree in criminal justice. It was there that she met Brian Hefty, her future husband. They traveled together to Minneapolis, where she attended Hamline Law School, graduating with honors in 1984.
She and Brian were married in 1984, in Chippewa Falls, where for 27 years she did what she loved to do, practice law. She also served as the City Attorney for the City of Stanley; City Attorney for the City of Chippewa Falls; and Prosecutor for the City of Bloomer. She was beloved by her clients, was welcoming, friendly and down to earth.
In 2011, she closed her practice and retired due to early onset Alzheimer’s. Being the leader that she was, Julie, along with her mother and area organizations implemented and launched a “dementia friendly” program, where area businesses can be trained to recognize the needs of those dealing with dementia and memory issues.
Julie was an active member of the Chippewa Valley community, volunteering and serving with many local organizations, which, because of her people skills, became leadership roles. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, serving in various capacities, including past pesident of the congregation. No challenge was too big or too small, a person in need always comes first.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Hefty; sons, Nicholas (Allison) Hefty and Jonathan Hefty; her mother and stepfather, Janet (Rod Pike) Rubenzer-Pike; sisters, Joy (Benny) Brewton, Jill (Scott) Nelson; a brother, Todd Anderl; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herb Anderl.
A memorial celebration of Julie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Jeanne Warner officiating.
Memorials are appreciated and may go to the Alzheimer’s Association, Chippewa Falls Chapter, 404 ½ Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.