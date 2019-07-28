Julie Ann Severson, 57, beloved Mom, Nana and baby sister, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County, in Menomonie. She was born April 6, 1962, in Stanley, the daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret (Diebel) Severson. Julie graduated from Stanley High School in 1980. She went on to serve her country in the Marines.
Julie worked at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls for many years. She enjoyed bird watching, reading and loved her cats, Simon and Harvey, and the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her son, Ray (Rachel) Michael of Kenosha, Wis.; two granddaughters, Ariana and Addison Michael, whom she adored; her brother, Lane Severson of Boyd; sisters, Rhonda (Gene) Barta of San Antonio, Texas, Sandi (Bob) Cox of Stanley and Deb Bergeron of Bloomer; and her “Bestie,” Teri Friedel. Julie is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Bruce Severson.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 2, at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and one hour prior to the service Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to ALS Support Group of NW Wis.