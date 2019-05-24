SAVAGE, Minn. -- Justin Gilbertson, 40, of Savage passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Justin is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Missy (Bowe); their three dogs Bella, Remi and Bailey; mother, Kathy (Bill) Pope-Strohmeyer; sisters, Jessica and Jennifer (Matt) Gilbertson; in-laws, Wayne and Barb Bowe; sister and brother in-law, Stacy and Joe Reynolds; nieces, Celes, Jalaya and Haley; nephew, Alijah; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
