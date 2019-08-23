Karen Kay Schwingle, 73, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Karen loved spending time with family, cooking, reading and gardening. Karen was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. She always put the family’s needs before her own.
She will be missed by her children, Scott and Kelly (Richie) Schwingle; her special friend, Rick; her grandchildren, Kaylie, Austyn, Patrick, Ashton, Hudson and Megan; her siblings, Ann, Vern (Sharon), Jim, Cindy, Joyce, Beatrice and Edith. Sherrie (Jamie), the dog she “hated,” Ollie; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Geneva Price; and her grandson, Jake Dachel.
She will be deeply and sadly missed by all. Private services will be held by family.
