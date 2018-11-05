THORP — Karen J. Koltis, 75, of Thorp passed away Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Thorp Funeral Home, with Pastor John Sindler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday, at the funeral home. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Karen Jean Olson was born March 26, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, to Clarence Sr. and Elisabeth “Betty” (Thompson) Olson. Her family purchased a farm south of Withee when she was a young girl, where she was raised and received her education. She was united in marriage to Joseph A. Koltis June 3, 1961, at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Thorp. Karen farmed with her husband and was a foster parent to many over the years. At the age of 42, she decided to go back to school and attended UW-Stout, where she received a master’s degree in psychology. Karen was a licensed marriage and family therapist, drug and alcohol counselor and a social worker for several years. In 1998, she opened her own clinic in Stanley, Crossroads Counseling Services, which she successfully operated until retiring in 2011.
She had many interests, but especially enjoyed gardening, chickens, collecting antiques and collecting jewelry. Karen was the kind of person who could find the bright side to any difficult situation. Her ability to guide anyone through hard times helped her to improve and save many lives. She viewed counseling as a passion instead of a job.
Karen will be dearly missed by her children, Ronald (Deb) Koltis of Thorp, Joseph Koltis of Salt Lake City, Utah, Karen A. Koltis (Tom Lobacz) of Thorp; three grandchildren, Joseph, Andrew and Katelynn Cox; one great-granddaughter, Cheyanne Cox; one great-grandson, Danny Cox; her son-in-law, Mike Cox of Stanley; two sisters, Connie (Lester) Maki of Chippewa Falls, Dolly Olson of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Daniel (Shelley) Olson of Springfield, Minn., Richard Olson of Wausau, Wis.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe, Aug. 6, 2016; one daughter, Cheryl Cox; and three brothers, Bobby, Clarence Jr. and James “Jimmy” Olson.
Thorp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.