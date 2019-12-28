Karen Prenzlow Schaal, went to be with God, peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, 2019, holding her husband’s hand.
Born and raised in Wisconsin, she traveled extensively to walk through the hedgerows in Scotland, visit the pyramid and follow in the steps of Jesus in Jerusalem. She was equally awed seeing the beauty of God’s work in area ponds, hills, and forests.
Karen loved spending time on or around any water. She loved her church, the Lord, Bible studies, and the people therein. She was an avid reader and student of life, a continual work in progress.
When cooking and baking, she was in her “happy place.” She enjoyed breaking bread with others, and many people enjoyed her meals in times of celebration or need without asking.
Before retiring, she worked for several major health insurance companies developing computer software from its earliest stages and was key in making it what it is today. A job she often said she would have paid them to let her do.
Karen is survived by her husband, Michael Schaal of Chippewa Falls, and his son and family of Minnesota; her beloved sister, Cathy (Gary) Smith of Lebanon, Ore.; a few distant relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Catherine (Cross) DeMoss.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.