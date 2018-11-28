CORNELL — Karen M. (Meyer) Wilcox, 75, of Cornell passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at her home.
She was born March 24, 1943, the daughter of William Sr. and Madelyn Meyer in Chicago. Karen was raised, attended school and graduated in Chicago. After graduation she remained in Chicago, to work and that’s where she met James Wilcox.
Karen and James were united in marriage June 26, 1965, in Chicago and moved to Cornell, shortly after and resided there the remainder of her life.
She loved gardening, sewing, bowling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Before James passing, they enjoyed taking trips to the western states. When she wasn’t traveling, Karen was very active in the community, making time to help with girl scouts, boy scouts and other associations. She attended the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell and also taught CCD there a few years.
Karen is survived by her children, Susan (Tim Millis) Wilcox of Black River Falls and Robert (Kerry Norr) Wilcox of Spring Grove, Ill.; grandchildren, Dustyn (fiancée, Rae Leonard) Simmerman, Wendy (Brett Lewandowski) Simmerman and Kimbra Norr; great-grandchildren, Brandon Simmerman and Brody and Trenton Lewandowski; sister, Judith (Robert) Kruger of Weatherford, Texas; also many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, William Meyer Jr.; also several aunts, uncles, in-laws and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with Deacon Denis Rivers officiating. Interment will be at the Cornell Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
