Karin Ingrid Ruhe, 72, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020.

She was born Jan. 30, 1948, in Tracy, Minn., to Ingrid (Anderson) and Neal Blinkman. On Nov. 5, 1977, Karin married Michael Ruhe in Eau Claire. They resided in Lake Hallie, where Karin raised their children and ran an in-home daycare for many years. Her main passions were spoiling her children and grandchildren and sharing the gospel of Jesus.

She is survived by her four children, Hans (Danelle) Nelson of Pierson, Mich., Samuel (Andrea) Nelson, Deborah (Jeremy) Bartlett of Muskego, and Joe Ruhe of Chippewa Falls; brother, Allan (Dianne) Blinkman; in-laws, Betty Ruhe of Eau Claire, Marge (Roy) Owen of Eau Claire, Georgia (Earl) Hilber of Chippewa Falls; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Ingrid Blinkman; and husband, Michael Ruhe.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Private family interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.