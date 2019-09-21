Karl E. LeMay, 80, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Karl was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Donovan and Ruth (Lueck) LeMay. He graduated from Chi-Hi in 1957.
Karl served in the U.S. Army Third Infantry Division LRRP from 1962 to 1964. He was a steward of the land, and he lived by the motto of the Army Special Forces unit quote: “May the fires of Hell forever crackle, and smell with the meat and bones of a thing called a man who says I can’t”.
On June 6, 1964, Karl married Connie Felix at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Karl was an engineer at Presto and Cray Inc. Karl was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and All Saints Parish.
Karl is survived by his loving wife, Connie; one son, Kyle (LeeAnn) of North Venice, Florida; one brother, Don LeMay of Cadott; one sister, De Etta Bachman of California; four grandchildren, Ryan, Courtney, Nicole and Janine; and five great-grandchildren.
Karl was preceded in death by one daughter, Cassandra Marie in infancy; his parents; and two sisters, Yvonne Kropidlowski and Charmaine Korn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. His brother-in-law, the Rev. William P. Felix, will be celebrant of the funeral Mass with interment in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m., and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. both Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
