Karol D. Hedrington, 82, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, to Florence (Benish) and Melvin Lewis. Karol graduated from McDonell Central High School, class of 1954.
On May 18, 1957, Karol married Roger W. Hedrington at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. They resided in South Dakota, where their two sons were born, before returning to Chippewa Falls in 1964. Over the years, she worked at Sears, Foreign 5 and Country Treasures.
In Karol’s younger years, she enjoyed bowling and tennis, winning many trophies in both. She also liked to read and work in her gardens.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Carolyn) of Wausau, Paul (Deborah) of Blaine, Minn.; grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda), Alexander (Laura), Justine (Dan) Tolles and Cassandra (Daniel) Wood; and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger, April 22, 2005; two brothers, Roger and Bruce Lewis; and a sister, Jean Dupey.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 22, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Very Rev. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.