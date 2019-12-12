Karrin Nayes

Karrin Kay Nayes passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Karrin was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Nayes; and her parents, Jim and Marie Hanley.
She leaves behind her two sons, Jim Nayes of Abbotsford and Bill Nayes (Paige) of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; two precious grandchildren, Natalia and Joe Nayes; her sister, Jane Boardman (Terry); two nephews, Neil (Danielle) and Ryan (Jenna) all of Greenville, N.C.; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Chippewa Valley.
Karin was raised in Stanley and attended the schools in the area. After her marriage to Bob Nayes, they resided in Boyd where she and Bob were active in the community and their sons school activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Per Karrin’s request, there will be no memorial service. Her ashes will be buried at a later date.
Memorials in her name may be made to a charity of your choice.