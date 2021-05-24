Katherine M. "Kay" Gerrits

On April 15, 1967, she married Michael Gerrits at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in West Allis, Wis. Kay worked as a registered nurse at Misericordia Hospital and various hospitals across the country while Michael was serving in the military. In 1975, their family moved to Chippewa Falls, where she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Lakeside Nursing Home (now Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health and Vent Center). For many years Kay worked double duty as a nurse as well as the Chippewa County coroner. After she retired from nursing she continued as the coroner, where she served her position for 28 years, retiring in 2010.