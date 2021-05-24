Katherine M. “Kay” Gerrits, 85, of the town of Eagle Point died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at home, surrounded by family while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Kay was born November 25, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Albert and Anna (Drewniak) Czarnecki. She graduated from Mercy High School in Milwaukee before attending Marquette University and Misericordia Nursing School, both in Milwaukee.
On April 15, 1967, she married Michael Gerrits at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in West Allis, Wis. Kay worked as a registered nurse at Misericordia Hospital and various hospitals across the country while Michael was serving in the military. In 1975, their family moved to Chippewa Falls, where she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Lakeside Nursing Home (now Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health and Vent Center). For many years Kay worked double duty as a nurse as well as the Chippewa County coroner. After she retired from nursing she continued as the coroner, where she served her position for 28 years, retiring in 2010.
When she wasn’t working Kay enjoyed bowling, gardening, and reading. She was actively involved with the St. Elizabeth Fraternity OFS, Chippewa Falls Catholic Women’s Club, Eagle Point Women’s Club, Early Risers Bowling League, and Three Seasons Treasure Hunters. She faithfully attended Notre Dame Catholic Church where she also served as past president of the PCCW.
Kay is survived by her children: Nick of Chippewa Falls, Ann of Boyd, Pat (Amy) of Stoughton, Susan (Jason) Sunde of Lake Hallie, Colleen (Jason) Kukuk of Lake Hallie, and Michael of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Alex McGraw, Brittney McGraw, Josh (Sophie) Brunner, Jesse (Laura) Brunner, Colton Brunner, Jacob Brunner, Gloria Sunde, Monte Sunde, Katelyn Kukuk and Piper Kukuk; great-grandchildren: Jack and Finley; her best dog buddy, Dodger; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday, May 26, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Fr. Jesse Burish officiating. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church with a Nurse Honor Guard Tribute at 11:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chippewa Humane Association.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
