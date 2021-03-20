Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Riegert, 79, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden died peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.

Kathy was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Eugene and Beatrice (Witt) McDonald. On July 9, 1960, Kathy married her tall, handsome sweetheart, Gerald T. Riegert, of Stetsonville, Wis., at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Together, they had three children, Renee, Roxanne, and Kelly. They raised their family in Cornell, and later built a home on Lake Holcombe. Over the years they made many memories with their daughters, family and friends, spending time on the lake, skiing, boating, snowmobiling, camping and traveling. Many home videos were watched over the last few weeks that showed what an amazing life they had.

During her career as an administrative assistant, Kathy worked at Custom Machine Products, Cray Research/Silicon Graphics and finally retired from Hubbard Scientific in 2007. Those who worked with Kathy over the years will always remember her strong work ethic, professionalism, and compassionate charm she brought to work every day.