Kathleen M. Faschingbauer, 74, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.

Kathy was born June 13, ,in Chippewa Falls, to Lloyd and Margaret (Flesch) Madson.

Kathy graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and found employment at Mason Shoe Company in Chippewa. She married Paul Faschingbauer, June 25, 1966, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa, they were married 51 years and later divorced.

Kathy loved children. She and Paul started a family and raised their four kids on the family farm in Bloomer. When the kids had grown up, Kathy went back to work, first at Knollwood Daycare, Grand Avenue Daycare, then Busy Bee Daycare. She received her Early Childhood Certificate, and helped assist teachers with taking care of the children, but mostly she loved to cook for them.

More than anything else, Kathy adored her grandkids and spent all the time she could with them. playing games, working on crafts, reading and watching movies, they meant the world to her. Kathy also enjoyed cooking, playing racquetball, bowling, playing cards and taking a few trips to casinos. Throughout her life, Kathy always kept her Catholic faith close to her heart.