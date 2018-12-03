Kathryn A. Brewer, 76, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at home Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
She was born June 27, 1942, in Bagley, Minn., to Sigvart and Inez (Lunde) Christianson. She resided in the Twin Cities area until 2001, when she moved to Chippewa Falls.
In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Earl) Gray and Heidi Gardiner, both of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Sharon (Frank) Smith of Monticello, Minn., Irene (Craig) Davidson of Phoenix, Ariz., Connie Williams of Chippewa Falls, and Patty (Ron) Krause of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kayla Brewer, Cameron Gardiner, Steven Clendaniel, and Sierria Gardiner; great-grandchildren, Lilly Boeson, Gryffin Spandl, Drake Shilts, Rory Spandl, and Dakotah Gardiner; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Stan Williams.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.