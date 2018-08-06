Kathryn “Kathie” J. Hanson-McVinnie passed away from complications due to COPD Sunday, July 15, 2018, in her son’s home in Appleton, Wis., surrounded by loved ones. Kathie was born in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., to Edward and Catherine (Kitty) Hanson July 13, 1959.
She is survived by her husband, Ricardeau McVinnie; her son, Benjamin Hanson and his wife, Daisie Hanson; her three grandchildren Adain, Claire,and Evie; and her brothers, Edward, Daniel and James Hanson and their families.
There will be a celebration of Kathie’s life from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in Chippewa Falls at Bye the Willow, 501 N. High Street.