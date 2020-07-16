Kenneth Bennesch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth C. Bennesch, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of Howard, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice – Chippewa Valley.

Ken was born June 26, 1932, in the town of Howard, the son of Herman and Ida (Dachel) Bennesch.

On July 9, 1977, Ken married Elizabeth “Betty Lou” (Zwiefelhofer) Rubenzer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the town of Cooks Valley. He was a member of St. John’s Church.

Ken was a farmer his whole life and drove school bus for 25 years.

Ken is survived by two stepsons, Dale (Patricia) Zwiefelhofer and Dave (Tamara Jo) Zwiefelhofer both of Bloomer; two stepdaughters, Mary Jo Blodgett and Beth (Jeff Donaldson) Swenby both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Ronald (Jeanne) Bennesch of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Charlene (Sam) Shane of Colfax; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; one stepson, Dean Zwiefelhofer; his parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Marvin Bennesch.