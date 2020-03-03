Kenneth Monpas

Kenneth H. “Pinky” Monpas, 89, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

He was born Dec. 31, 1930, to Henry and Alice (Phillips) Monpas in Chippewa Falls. Kenneth served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army until his discharge in 1953. On Sept. 14, 1954, he married the love of his life, Donna J. Miller, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls.

Kenneth was a very hard worker from a very young age. After starting a family, he always worked two jobs to support his family. He worked many years at Jim Falls Dairy, and part time deliver mail to Minneapolis. After leaving the dairy, he was employed at Uniroyal in Eau Claire, until his retirement, while also running his excavating business part time. He also drove bus in the Chippewa School District on and off through the years.

Anyone that knew our mom and dad knew they enjoyed going out for dinner, dancing and singing, and they were always known to dress to the nines. Dad was an avid Packer fan (especially if they won)! He loved to be on the water, pontooning and fishing. He looked forward to hunting season with the guys up at the cabin, especially to give “his nephews” a hard time.

