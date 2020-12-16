Kenneth Reed Jr.

Ken was born July 12, 1939, the oldest child of Ken Sr. and Frances (Garnett) Reed. He grew up in Eau Claire and Hallie area. At age 15 ½ he drove and worked for Spickler Garbage and Storlies DX Gas Station. At age 17, Ken quit high school and joined the Marines. He got an honorable discharge for very bad knees and being sick with pneumonia twice while in. In 1958, with friends, Larry Heller and Butch Kerry, Ken went to Kenosha, Wis. to work at American Motors. In 1959, Ken married Patricia Owen, and they settled in Kenosha for 10 years. Ken also worked part time through the years for Bell City Founderie, drove cab in Racine, Wis., worked for Private Police, and Printing Developing Inc. In 1966, Ken and Pat moved back to Eau Claire, and Ken worked at National Presto Plant when they made shells for the Vietnam War. In 1969, Ken started working at Uniroyal Tire Plant and retired from there after 24 years. Wanting to keep busy after retirement, Ken worked part time for Jim Gruen and Ken Stolp. He then began driving for Western Wisconsin Auto Auction for many years. He also worked part time at Pine Edge Mobile Home Park, where Ken and Pat lived.