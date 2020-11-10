Kevin Semanko

CADOTT — Kevin D. Semanko, 47, of Cadott passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, following a 13-month courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Kevin was born Sept. 24, 1973 in Chippewa Falls, to Larry and Billie Semanko. He grew up in the Chippewa Falls area, graduating from the Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1991. After high school, Kevin attended the Chippewa Valley Technical College obtaining and Associate Degree in police science.

On June 1, 1996, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Catrina. Together they had two children, Faith and Jaret. Kevin was always proud of any and all the children’s accomplishments and rarely missed events involving the children. He loved to make people laugh, was giving, kind and a devoted father and husband enjoying nothing more than spending time with Catrina and the kids. He was taken too soon and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kevin worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for over 25 years at several facilities through the state. In September 2019, Kevin was appointed to the position of Warden at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.