Lanny Roth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lanny E. Roth, 78, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.

He was born June 5, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Edgar and Winnifred (Gund) Roth. He was raised in the town of Eagle Point where he attended Bartlett Grade School and graduated with the class of 1960 from Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

He received an Associate Degree in electronics from Dunwoody Institute in 1962 and then worked at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Wash. He was fortunate to attend the Seattle World’s Fair during his time in Seattle. Then in 1964, he was about to get drafted so he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was an electronics instructor. He was honorably discharged in 1968 and returned to Chippewa Falls.