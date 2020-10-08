TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Larry E. Kopp, 68, of the town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died at home Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Larry was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Madison, Wis., to Edward and Jeanette (Schupbach) Kopp.

He worked as an engineer for various places, including Cray Research and SGI in Chippewa Falls. In his free time he loved riding his Harley.

Larry is survived by his partner of 20 years, Jackie Shock and her family; mother, Jeanette Kopp of Evansville, Wis.; sister, Mary (Gary) Barlow of Tucson, Ariz.; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Kopp.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave., Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.