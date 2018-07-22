Larry G. Nordby, 64, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at his home Friday, July 20, 2018.
He was born to Hjalmer and Ardis (Back) Nordby Aug. 17, 1953, in Whitehall, Wis.
Larry graduated from Chi-Hi. He enjoyed spending time with his family, shooting pool, playing cards, especially poker. Larry was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his mother, Ardis Nordby of Chippewa Falls; son, Larry J. (Kassie) Nordby; special friend, Kathy (Gene) Lee and their son, Corey Lee all of Chippewa Falls; grandson, Preston; brothers, Dennis Nordby and Harlan (Sandy) Nordby, both of Chippewa Falls; along with other relatives and many friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Hjalmer; and brother, Everett.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Moose Lodge, 8118 149th St., Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.pedersonvolker.com.