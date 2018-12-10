Larry F. Liedl, 70, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Home Sweet Home Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.
Larry was born June 5, 1948, in Chippewa Falls to Edward and Lucy (Schwartz) Liedl. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1967. Larry had various jobs, but mostly tended bar throughout the Chippewa Falls area. He enjoyed puzzles, model cars, old county music and a good conversation. He was a kind and gentle man that will be missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his sister, Arlis (Patrick) Brandner; brothers, Eugene (Roberta), Dennis (Cheryl), and Richard (Lynn); brother-in-law, John Jakel; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Mavis Jakel; and brother, Jack.
The memorial service will at 6 p.m. Dec. 17, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 3 p.m. at the chapel. The Rev. Robert B. Hoekstra will be officiating. The interment will be at a later date in the Hope Cemetery Mausoleum.
