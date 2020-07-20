× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Larry R. Martin, 74, of Plymouth passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born May 27, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, Larry was a son of the late Robert Martin and Eleanor Beaudreau Linzmeier. He attended Notre Dame School in Chippewa Falls. On Feb. 14, 1969, he was united in marriage to Laurel L. Schneiderwent. They were married for 26 years, before Laurel preceded him in death April 23, 1995.

Larry worked for the Kohler Company for 32 years, before his retirement. He previously worked for Presto. He enjoyed weight lifting, hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and friends, listening to music and dancing. He had a big heart and loved people, but will always be remembered as a prankster.

He is survived by his four sons, Richard (Brenda) Martin, Green Bay, Wis., Randy Martin, Green Bay, Jeffrey Martin, Sheboygan, Wis., and Kevin (Bobbi) Martin, Sheboygan; his six grandchildren, Emily, Steven, Cassandra, Alexis, Levi and Miranda; one great-grandson, Raylon; his brother, Robert (Jenny) Martin, Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Mary (Dave) Hazelton, Chippewa Falls, and Susie (Mike) Clark, Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.