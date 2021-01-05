Laura King

Laura L. King, 58, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital – Eau Claire.

She was born, Dec. 14, 1962, in Chippewa Falls to Loyd and Fern (Gessner) Brunstad.

Laura graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1981. On March 29, 1986, she married Bret King; they resided in Chippewa Falls.

Laura provided childcare in her home and went on to work at Kmart, first as a cashier and then in the layaway department. After that she worked for XMI as a select tech, and then for Mason Companies in their call center.

She loved to cook and bake, making numerous birthday cakes and a few wedding cakes for family and friends. Trips to the family cabin on Pine Lake were her favorite, and many camping memories were made with friends and family. She recently began to travel, taking a trip to Mexico and a Mediterranean Cruise with her family. Entertaining brought her great joy, as soon as you walked in the door she treated you like family and you never left hungry.