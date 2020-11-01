Laura L. Hurt, 56, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Mayo Home Health & Hospice.

Laura was born Aug. 25, 1964, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of James and Lois (Steinmetz) Abraham.

On Feb. 6, 1985, Laura married Ronald Hurt in Chippewa Falls. She was a CNA for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for many years.

Laura enjoyed helping others, camping and crocheting, but most of all, her grandchildren were her world.

Laura is survived by her husband, Ron; two daughters, Ashley (significant other, Dylan Pederson) and Roni Lynn, both of Eau Claire; her mother, Lois Ruf of Chippewa Falls; her in-laws, Jim (Rita) Hurt of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Jimmy Jo Abraham of Menomonie; two sisters, Kris (Paul) Severn and Shelly (Pat) Blaeser, both of Chippewa Falls; special friends, Barb (Jeff) Helland of Chippewa Falls; and seven grandchildren, Payton, Ainsley, Sophia, Dani Jo, Natalie, Lorelei and Lily.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, James Abraham; and her aunt, Natalie “Toots” Siverling.