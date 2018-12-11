LaVerne J. Bowe, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
LaVerne was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Michael and Clara (Roehling) Bowe.
On July 30, 1949, LaVerne married Ernest “Buncie” Bowe at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles and reading.
LaVerne is survived by eight sons, David Bowe of Cornell, Daniel Bowe of Bloomer, Donavon (Debra) Bowe of Chetek, Bruce (Kimberly) Bowe, Rodney (Lora) Bowe and Russell (Darla) Bowe all of Chippewa Falls, Glen (Nancy) Bowe of Elk Mound, Wis., and Larry (Roxanne) Bowe of Eau Claire; two daughters, Pamela Wedward of Alabama and Geralyn (David) Mahder of Monument, Colo.; one daughter-in-law, Linda Bowe of Chippewa Falls; 32 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Oct. 27, 1990; one son, Martin Bowe; one son-in-law, Dale Kline; one daughter-in-law, Pamela Bowe; her parents; one sister, Elizabeth Bohl; one grandson, Jason Bowe; and one great-grandson, Zachary Bowe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.