GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — LaVerne Rasmus, 86, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Grass Valley.
LaVerne was born May 22, 1932, in Bloomer, to Albert and Ruby Rasmus. He graduated from high school in Chippewa Falls, in 1950. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He then went to engineering college in Milwaukee.
Laverne worked as a control data contract worker for Naval Civil Service in San Diego and then he worked in the Civil Service for over 15 years and retired in 1994.
He was a private airplane pilot, enjoyed bowling, building radio controlled airplanes and boats and then built an airplane, “Dragonfly” with fiberglass. He had a deep love of art and was good at painting and sculptures.
He was well liked and thought of and remained a nice, pleasing man with a dry sense humor throughout his life. He will be greatly missed. He was a patient and loving grandfather. He loved playing games with children.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Rasmus of Grass Valley; son, Bruce Rasmus, of Grass Valley; grandson, Matthew Rasmus of Castro Valley, Calif.; sister, Virginia Rasmus of Chippewa Falls.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Rasmus; son, Timothy A. Rasmus; and sister, Darlene Rasmus.
Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2019, in Bloomer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.