Lavonne “Jo” Sippy, 88, formerly of Jim Falls, died peacefully at her home in Bloomer, with her family by her side Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
She was born Jan. 29, 1930, to Leslie and Florence (King) Hayes in Chippewa Falls.
Lavonne graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. On April 20, 1950, she married Marshall “Red” Sippy. She had love for the Lord, family and her friends. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards, traveling with her sisters and family and visiting a casino every now and then. She will be so missed by all.
Lavonne is survived by her four daughters, Joyce (Rick) Sahm, Barb Sippy, Brenda (Bob) Rennie and Jennifer (Charles Rufledt) Sippy; six sons, Henry (Barb) Sippy, Kenny (Julie) Sippy, Randy (Marijean) Sippy, Paul (Nita) Sippy, Marshall (Mary Kvapil) Sippy, and Charlie (Kim) Sippy; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Stanley Hayes, David (Giesla) Hayes, Sandy Collum, Jane (Clarence) Hoel, Susan (David) Yohnk; many nieces, nephews and good friend, Louise.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marshall; son, Tom; brothers, Phillip, Ben and Gene; sisters, Ceal, Delores, Luanne; and special friend, Carol.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Philip Pitt officiating. Visitation will begin at noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family, which will be donated to Lavonne’s favorite charities dear to her heart.
Special thank you to St. Joseph’s Hospice, Dr. Frohling and Lavonne’s granddaughter, Karen, for all their excellent care of our mother.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
