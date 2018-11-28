Layla Lloyd

Layla Jeanne Lloyd, 3, peacefully passed away in her parents’ arms Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Layla was born July 9, 2015, in Marshfield, Wis., to the parents of Randy Lloyd and Danielle Anderson (Chippewa Falls). Layla was our miracle baby beating the odds since birth. She was born with a rare genetic disorder, semilobar holoprosencephaly.
Layla was perfect in every way possible. Although her life was much different than most three-year olds, she was loved and accepted by family and friends in every way possible. There was nothing that Layla wasn’t given the opportunity to do. Our mission was to give Layla the same opportunities as any other child and that we did. She adored her big sister and had an unbreakable bond with her cousin, Kasyn.
Layla was our little princess, she loved to get dressed up and have her hair played with. Some of her favorite things to do were going for car rides and being outside doing just about anything. She loved butterflies and to watch her aquarium for hours on end. Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year as she would stare at the tree all day and night.
Layla’s life may have been short but it was filled with love and adventure every single day. She has taught us the true meaning of love. There will not be a day that she isn’t in our hearts or minds.
Layla is survived by her parents, Randy Lloyd and Danielle Anderson; and one sibling, Jade Lloyd of Chippewa Falls; her maternal grandparents, Diane Hodowanic of Thorp and Mark Anderson of Stanley; her paternal grandparents, Mike and Sue Lloyd of Altoona; her uncles, Danny Lloyd of Chippewa Falls and Zach (Tasha) Anderson of Thorp; aunts, Angie (Troy) Rands of Chippewa Falls, Jamie (Tiffany) Lloyd of Strafford, Jodie (Kwasi) Williams of Fall Creek, Emily (Ben) Anderson of Thorp, Alex Anderson of Thorp, Chloe’e (Wyatt) Anderson of Thorp; godparents, Zech and Morgan Galindo of Chippewa Falls and Kurt and Jen Dudley of Chippewa Falls; and several special great-aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents.
Layla is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Gene Hodowanic; and great-grandparents.
Private services will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.