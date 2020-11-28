Leatrice 'Lea' Joy Dirks

Lea and Bob raised their two daughters, Linda and Donna, in their cottage home on Little Lake Wissota. Their home on the lake would eventually become somewhat of a legend by those who had the opportunity to visit. Their home’s legendary status was due, in great part, to the hospitality that Lea showed to anyone that happened to stop by. Whether a repairman or a friend of her grandchildren, Lea was always ready to offer her guests something to drink, or one of her famous chocolate chip cookies. If you happened to stop by in the summer, you would likely find Lea busily working around the house in her bathing suit. She spent hours in the lake, enjoying the recreation it provided. Lea taught all her grandchildren how to swim and they made countless memories splashing in the water.