CORNELL — Lee Blanchard, 81, of Cornell passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born July 19, 1939, in Cornell, to Phyllis and Clayton “Corky” Blanchard, and as he liked to tell it “It was 100 degrees that day.”

Lee grew up in rural Cornell, the oldest of five children. He graduated from Cornell High School in 1957, and entered the Army after graduation. He married Yvonne Grill in 1962, and they settled in Cornell and lived there for the next 59 years. He worked at the Cornell Paper Mill for several years, and later at Extrusion Dies Inc., in Chippewa Falls.

Lee loved history, both local and early American, and had a great history book collection. He loved to talk with people about their genealogy. He loved going to auctions and talking with all the people. He also was an avid lover of nature and a good day to him was one spent in the woods cutting firewood.

Other hobbies included arrowhead hunting, and he took several trips out to the Dakotas, specifically for this, camping on the banks of the Missouri River. He also made maple syrup for many years.

Lee is survived by his wife, Yvonne; son, Andre’; daughter, Colleen; brother, Jerry; sisters, Nancy and Cindy; and his mother. Phyllis. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton; and sister, Gail.