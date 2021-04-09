Lee E. McIlquham

A true joy of his was the five grandchildren that frequented his and Jean’s home multiple times a week. They took them camping and other special trips, but his specialty was rough housing in the living room, introducing them to “bitin’ spiders,” and being a “monster” chasing them anywhere they would lead, much like he did with his own children when they were little.

Lee and Jean spent their years enjoying frequent road trips, seeing the sights, just to see what they could see. Back roads or dirt trails seemed to intrigue Lee the most. Their most memorable trip was their first adventure to California, when their kids were young.

Lee is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jean; father, Earl; children, Lisa (Nathan) Forster, of Menomonie, Russel (Mary) McIlquham of Chippewa Falls and Denise (Seth) Eder, of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Bennett and Lucy McIlquham and Bianca, Mac and Violet Eder; siblings, Glen (Pam) McIlquham, Ann (Dan) Crogg and Brent (Shirley) McIlquham; numerous nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and many friends. All of whom miss him dearly and carry his spirit on.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois McIlquham.

A public visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.