Lee Nadreau

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee William Nadreau, 64, of Holts Summit passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Chippewa Falls June 18, 1955, to Gyda and William Nadreau. He graduated from Chi Hi in 1973 and attended college at UW Superior and UW Eau Claire. He worked on the railroad and the river barges, then moved to Missouri where he met his beloved wife, Terry. They married in July 1988. Lee treated her children as his own. They bought their house close to ABB where he worked at the time. He went on to graduate from the University of Missouri in 1995, then took a job with the State of Missouri where he worked until his retirement in June 2017. Lee enjoyed fishing in his pond, playing games and relaxing with his dog, Rerun. He treasured the time he spent with his family. Lee is survived by his children, Neal and Julie Van Haaften; grandchildren, Patrick and Daniel Garber; his mother, Gyda Nadreau; brothers, Paul and Mark (Ellen) Nadreau; sisters, Connie (John) Keenan and Marie (Bruce) Martell; sisters-in-law, Sherri Karr, Lorrie Troutman, Tammy (Ken) Kelgard; brothers-in-law, Tom Cook and Brad Proctor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry; father, William; and longtime friend, Jimmy Welschmeyer. Cheers to you Lee, you will be missed. A private family graveside service will be held at New Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, Mo.