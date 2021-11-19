CORNELL—Lee R. White, 67, of 609 Fox Rd., Cornell, WI, died Monday, November 15, 2021, peacefully at Home from ALS or also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
He was born September 17, 1954, in Elmhurst, IL to Grace (LeFevre) and Robert White. He grew up in the suburb of Chicago, Villa Park until the age of ten and when his family moved to the Lake Wissota area in 1964.
Lee married Janet Anderson on April 30, 1977 and shared two children: Robert White and Sarah (Dornik). Lee worked in Chippewa Falls as an auto mechanic at Dave’s Northside for approximately 40 years. He moved from Chippewa to Cornell in 2013.
During his short time in Cornell, he forged some strong friendships in Rick Mechelke, Paul Hodowanic, and Isaac Nohr. Lee was not only handy at wrenching on cars but almost everything he did. He bought his home eight years ago in Cornell through foreclosure and fixed it into the masterpiece it is today with the help of his friend Dave Schneider. Lee was found often at his beautiful basement bar shooting pool with family and friends when he wasn’t busy fishing or boating on Lake Holcombe in his beloved ski boat “Blue” or hunting and enjoying time at the cabin with family and friends. He loved his grandsons with all his heart and was very proud of his own children and their accomplishments. Beyond his love for the outdoors, if you were close enough to be in his inner circle, he was the most sincere, trustworthy, supportive person that walked this earth. What Lee did best was love, he always put everyone else’s needs above his own and for those qualities he will be forever missed.
Survivors include: his son, Robert White (Hilary Smiskey) of Chippewa Falls; his daughter, Sarah Dornik (Mike) of Denver Colorado; his friend/son Josh Joles of Phoenix Arizona; two grandchildren: Brantley White and Tristan White of Chippewa Falls; Mother Grace White of Cornell, and Sister Pam White of Cornell; cousin (brother) Gary Carnahan Homer Glen, IL.
He was preceded in death by his Father Robert White, his grandparents, and Best Friends Fred Swoboda and Brian Hodowanic.
Arrangements by the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell, WI.