Lee R. White

During his short time in Cornell, he forged some strong friendships in Rick Mechelke, Paul Hodowanic, and Isaac Nohr. Lee was not only handy at wrenching on cars but almost everything he did. He bought his home eight years ago in Cornell through foreclosure and fixed it into the masterpiece it is today with the help of his friend Dave Schneider. Lee was found often at his beautiful basement bar shooting pool with family and friends when he wasn’t busy fishing or boating on Lake Holcombe in his beloved ski boat “Blue” or hunting and enjoying time at the cabin with family and friends. He loved his grandsons with all his heart and was very proud of his own children and their accomplishments. Beyond his love for the outdoors, if you were close enough to be in his inner circle, he was the most sincere, trustworthy, supportive person that walked this earth. What Lee did best was love, he always put everyone else’s needs above his own and for those qualities he will be forever missed.