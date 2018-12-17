Lehmen A. Larson, 86, passed away at Dove Healthcare, Wissota and Reginal Vent Center, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.
He was born May 14, 1932, in the town of Sand Creek, in Dunn County, to Ludvig and Alvilda (Holte) Larson. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1951 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Fort Sill, Okla., and Beautegen, Germany. He attended Eau Claire Vocational School in 1955 and graduated from Stout University in Menomonie, in 1960, with a B.S. degree and a Masters in 1972. He married Sandra Metcalf Sept. 5, 1959, in Bloomer. He worked for E.F. Klingler and Associated from 1960-1965. He taught architectural drafting at the Rice Lake Vocational School from 1965-1967. He taught civil structure technology at CVTC from 1967-1991, until he retired in June of 1991.
He was active at Faith Lutheran Church, holding many offices including secretary, treasurer, Sunday school superintendent, recording secretary, elder and usher. He made over 200 trips as a volunteer driver for the Veteran’s van to the V.A. Medical Center in Minneapolis, from 1991-2007.
Lehmen loved to travel, visiting almost every state in the Union. He especially enjoyed a trip to Norway, to Kragero, which is the town his grandfather, Even Larson, emigrated from in 1883.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending time woodworking and going to craft sales to sell his wood burning art. He loved spending his time in the woods, on their land by New Auburn, listening to the sounds of the forest, cutting firewood and taking his grandchildren for walks in the woods. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Kim (Dennis) Gullickson of Eau Claire, Karin (Richard) Mauzey of St. Joseph, Mo., and Patricia Larson of Green Bay, Wis.; grandchildren, Dawn (Justin) Kuehl of Eau Claire, Greg (Mary Ellen) Gullickson of Hewitt, Wis., Samantha Larson of Green Bay, Kamrin and Kason Mauzey of St. Joseph; great-grandchildren, Ella and Maria Gullickson of Hewitt; sisters-in law, Betty Larson of Aurora, Colo., Anita Jones and Gloria Lemke of Bloomer, Cheryl Amodt of Chetek, Wis., Jeanette (Lee) Wilson of Killeen, Texas, Gwen (Dave) Waldecker of Brandenburg, Ky.; brothers-in-law, Eldon (Elva) Metcalf of New Auburn, Veryl Metcalf of Rock Falls, Terry (Sharon) Metcalf of Chippewa Falls, Merton (Diane) Metcalf, Maurice (Linda) Metcalf and Randy Metcalf all of Bloomer, Bradley Metcalf of Chippewa Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Jess and Ella Metcalf; brothers, Elvin and Eugene Larson; sister, Ilene Jones; brothers-in-law, Charles Jones, Vernon Metcalf, Jerry Lemke; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Larson and Wendy Metcalf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery following the service.
Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls and Mayo Hospice for their loving care of Lehmen.