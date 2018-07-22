Lenore C. Arbs, 96, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, with family and her dog, Max, by her side.
Lenore was born the seventh of eight children, to Conrad and Magdalena Anderson in Hayward, Wis., Sept. 15, 1921. She attended Hayward schools. She met her future husband, Louis A. Arbs, in Hayward, while he was working at CCC camp. They moved to Illinois, where they were married Oct. 25, 1941. They moved back to Eau Claire, in 1943. Besides raising three boys, she worked at Eau Claire Hotel, Presto and the Rail Haven bar, that she and Louis owned.
She was a charter member of Hope Lutheran in Eau Claire; she had a strong faith in the Lord. After retirement, Lenore and Louis spent winters in Brownsville, Texas, and summers at Big Musky Resort on the Chippewa Flowage by Hayward.
Gramma Nore cherished her time with family. She was a wonderful cook and had many family gatherings. She loved taking care of her family. Lenore spent the last six years in the loving care of her son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Mary.
She is survived by her three sons, Louis (LeAnne) Arbs, David (Donna) Arbs and Dean (Mary) Arbs; grandchildren, Jodi (Mike) Kane, Jeff (Lee) Arbs, Robert (Becky) Arbs, Ericka (Matt) Howard, Caryn (Mike) Carr, Carley (Jesse) Kukuk and Laura Hauert; great-grandchildren, John (Jamie) Kane, Brandon Wedlund, Geoff (Kim) Arbs, Cloe Carr, Sean Carr, Brett Arbs, Brooklynn Arbs, Josephine Kukuk, Violet Kukuk and Nick Havert; great-great-grandchildren, Ethan Kane, Rexton Kane and Taylor Arbs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; parents; and siblings, Anne Hardy, Ethel Zufall, Harriet Schlottke, Betty Didesch, Cooney, Arnie and Demmer Anderson; grandson, Jon Arbs; and great-granddaughter, Christina Arbs.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 23, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the memorial service at Hope Lutheran. Interment will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
