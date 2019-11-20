Leo Bernard Ottman was placed in the arms of his Savior Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to the late Bernard and Hazel (Gunvalson) Ottman Jan. 26, 1933, in Elmwood, Wis. He earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He married the love of his life, Karen Clemons, Feb. 27, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls. He retired from a 30-year career with Uniroyal Tire Company in 1995.
Leo belonged to American Model Airplane Associations, Toastmasters, the American Association of Lutheran Churches, and the St. Peter Lutheran Church Men’s Club.
Affectionately known as “DoDad,” Leo enjoyed model airplanes, golf, bowling, woodworking and remodeling his homes. He was also quite the conversationalist who loved watching sports — especially the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen, Kronenwetter, Wis.; children, Lance (Stacy) Ottman, Blue River, Wis., Leah (Bruce) Fisher, Kronenwetter, and Becky (Cory) Frederick, Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, Luke, Sarah and Sadie; as well as one great-grandchild, Lincoln. He is further survived by his sisters, Joy Sahagian, Carol Yauch, Jane Webber and Rose Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leon Ottman; and sister, Bernadyne Tommet.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1351 Grand Ave. Schofield, Wis. The Rev. Walter Davidson officiated.
Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.