LAKE HALLIE — Leona A. Dachel, 76, of Lake Hallie went to be with her Lord Friday, June 28, 2019.
Leona was born March 6, 1943, to Simon and Leona (Clark) Lyberg. She graduated from Chi-Hi in Chippewa Falls. Leona was united in marriage to Roger Dachel Nov. 17, 1962, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
She worked as a secretary in the math department at Chi-Hi in Chippewa Falls for over 30 years, fully retiring in 2018. She liked reading, gardening, knitting, going to the casino and camping. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Leona was the light of Roger’s life and an amazing mother and grandmother.
Leona is survived by her husband, Roger; four children, Diane Olson of Chippewa Falls, Dwayne (Olivia) Dachel of Irma, Debra (Andrew) Thomas of River Falls and Desmond (Dana) Dachel of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Grant (Fay) Lyberg and Bill (Joyce) Lyberg; two sisters, Vivian Hanson and Millie (Elmer) Winters; four grandsons, Scott Dachel, Bryce Dachel, Sean Thomas and Niklas Thomas; two granddaughters, Chrystal LeMay and Abigail Dachel; and one great-grandson, Cameron Rich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Leona Lyberg; four brothers, Ennis, Roland, Simon and Joel Lyberg; and three sisters, Viola Adsit, Wanda Madson and Daisy Lyberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday, July 3, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 412 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, with a luncheon to be served following the service. The Very Reverend Justin Kizewski will officiate. Private committal will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. prior to the service Wednesday at the church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.