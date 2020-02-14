With deep sadness and broken hearts the family of Leonard Vincent LaFaive was lovingly by his side when he died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital-Eau Claire. He was born June 17, 1939, the first of six children born to the late Vincent and Clara (Semanko) LaFaive. Len grew up in the Chippewa Falls area and graduated from Chi High. He served his county in the Navy after high school.
He returned to the area and married Eileen Ritter July 2, 1983. Len worked in electrical construction, in food service and retired from the Northern Center as a BMH. To know Len was to love him. He was a very kind, gentle and patient man who always wore a smile.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 36 years, Eileen; his stepsons, Ron (Donna) and Larry (Leah) Korn; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Linsey, David and McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Logan, Oliva, Raylee and James; sadly missed by his sisters, Mary (Gene) Flodeen and Sharman (Al) Balsiger; as well as his cousins, nieces, nephews and four good Ol’ Valentine friends from Lafayette. Len was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger; and sisters, Eileen and Cindy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley with burial and full military honors at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior on Monday.