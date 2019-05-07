Lewis P. Mallow Jr.

Lew Mallow, 93, 535 Goldsmith St., Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Rutledge Home for Assisted Living.
He was born April 26, 192,6 in Laona, Wis., to Lewis P. Mallow, Sr. and Hazel A. Mallow. He attended school and graduated from high school at Wabeno, Wis.
Lew served 1944-46, with the military during World War II. Serving in the 661st Field Artillery Battalion, his unit saw combat duty while assigned to the 7th Army in Europe. While home on an extended leave, he married Helen Schrader of Wabeno, in October 1945. Their marriage was blessed with three children.
He graduated with honors from Stout Institute (University of Wisconsin-Stout) with a BS degree in industrial/vocational education. He was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau, International Honorary Fraternity in industrial/vocational education, and as a senior, served as literary editor of the year book. He also received his MS degree from Stout, plus 10 additional graduate credits.
He worked for five years as a pricing specialist in the Marketing Division of Marathon Corporation, at Neenah, Wis. Most of Lew’s adult life was devoted to education, having taught at high school, technical college and university levels. He retired from District One Technical Institute (Chippewa Valley Technical College) as a program supervisor in 1988.
Lew enjoyed his family and many friends, fishing and hunting, the Green Bay Packers, golfing and an occasional casino visit. Every local and area golf course was always a pleasant experience with friends, but it was all “capped-off” by playing Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines—courses played by PGA events.
Lew had a special interest in Abraham Lincoln. He held life membership in The Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin, served as president and for many years on the Board of Directors, was a charter member of The Lincoln Group of Illinois and served on the Board of Directors, collected memorabilia, researched and developed illustrated documentary stories related to “Lincoln and His Times,” and shared those stories with school, veteran, fraternal and community groups. More recently these stories of “Lincoln and His Times” have been converted to a DVD format and shown by Eau Claire Community TV to the general public. Each story is introduced Tuesday at noon and repeated Friday at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. There are 13 stories in the sequence.
Helen was his constant traveling companion and shared his Lincoln interest until her death in 2004. They were guest presenters several times at the Lincoln Home Visitors Center in Springfield, Ill. Two of their treasured possessions were the Illinois State flag, presented to them in June 1983, and the American flag presented 1990, following public “Flag-Lowering Ceremonies” at the Lincoln Tomb in Springfield, conducted by the 114th Infantry Regiment Civil War reenactment group and tomb officials.
Lew was a member of George B. Wheeler Masonic Lodge #351 and served as secretary for many years. He received the “Meritorious Service Award” for District No. 2, by the Grand Lodge of Wisconsin in 1998, for outstanding service to the fraternity and community. For many years he wrote the article for the front page of the Masonic Trestle Board: a publication of the three Masonic Lodges in Eau Claire. He became a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Eau Claire, in the Spring Class of 1968. In recognition of distinguished service and labor to the Valley of Eau Claire Scottish Rite, Lew received the “Special Recognition Award” in 2008. He was recognized as a 50-year member of the Masonry in 2013. Lew served on the Board of Governors for the “Children’s Dyslexia Learning Center” of Upper Wisconsin. He was elected by the Wisconsin Council of Deliberation to receive the “Meritorious Service Award” in October 2015. Lew served on the Registration and Reception Committee for Spring and Fall Scottish Rite Reunions and was one of a group of volunteers in the Scottish Rite Office to phone members of the “Valley of Eau Claire Scottish Rite” on their birthdays. Lew was also a member of Wisconsin Zor Shrine, Mehara Shrine Club, American Legion Post 53 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 305.
Lew was preceded in death by son, Barry (Seattle); wife, Helen (Eau Claire); brothers, John (Kirkwood, Mo.), Russell and wife, Bernadine (Wabeno, Wis.); and sister, Hazel and husband, Jack McDonald (Sacramento, Calif.).
He is survived by dearest friend Millie; daughters, Bunnye Rae (San Diego), Brenda (Jeff) Vogel (Berlin, Wis.); sister-in-law, Betty (Valley Park, Mo.); grandson, Ryan Mallow (Washington State); granddaughter, Carly Mallow; great granddaughter, Kennedy (Washington State); and nieces and nephews.
Internment will be at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King, WI, where he will join Barry and Helen. His wish was to have a private family service at internment.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at The Rutledge Home and St. Joseph’s Hospice of Chippewa Falls, for their tremendous care for Lew. You are a wonderful group of devoted caring people. You made Lew’s last days as comfortable as they could be and the family appreciates you all very much. Thank you again.
Memorial Contributions to:
Make checks payable to The Twin Cities Shriners Hospital for Children. Mail to: Jennifer Sutch, Director of Development, 2025 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55414. (1-612-596-6201).
Make checks payable to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin. Mail to: 616 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Make checks payable to: Eau Claire Area Masonic Angel Fund. Mail to: P.O. Box 1405, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1405.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.