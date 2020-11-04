Lila C. (Freese) McConville, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls. Lila was born in Cadott, Sept 9, 1930, to Clarence and Mary Freese (Nagle). She grew up on a farm in Cadott and graduated from Cadott High School in 1948. After high school she attended Eau Claire State Teachers College. She married Patrick McConville Sr., June 14, 1955.

She started her teaching career at the Baker School, which was a one room schoolhouse. She later went on to teach for over 35 years at the Cadott Elementary School. Lila started her second career in politics, first as a village trustee from April 1983-1997. She then ran for president in 1997, and became the first female Cadott Village president. This career lasted for 30 years. She also was on the Chippewa County Board for 18 years. She loved spending her free time with Pat, at the Whispering Pines golf course. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandkids.