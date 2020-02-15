Lila J. Pahl, 94, formerly of Chippewa Falls died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Park Ridge Assisted Living in Watertown, Wis.
She was born in the town of Colburn to Henry and Beulah Helland Dec. 16, 1925. She lived there until age 11. Her parents then moved to the Jim Falls area. Lila married Arthur Pahl July 2, 1946, at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire where they were members. They resided in Eau Claire until moving to Jim Falls in 1951. They then joined the Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls where she has been a member ever since.
Lila made her home in Jim Falls for 53 years before moving to Chippewa Falls in 2004. In 2018 she moved to an assisted living facility in Watertown to be closer to her children.
They had four children born to them. Three of whom are still living, Gayla (Douglas) Stoll, Roxane (John) Seidlitz and Jeffrey (Dottie) Pahl; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, 10 stepgreat-grandchildren, and five stepgreat-great grandchildren, two sisters, Sylvia Fasbender and Gladys Barnett; sister-in-law, Donna Helland; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1996; son, Jerome in 1969; great-grandson, Riley Pahl in 2005; and her parents; four brothers, and two sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Timothy Jones officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.