Lillian F. (Briggs) Arneson (nee Jiskra), 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Aggie’s Country Living in Eagleton, Wis.
Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, August 4, at Big Drywood Lutheran Church, Cadott, with Pastor Lucy Schottelkorb officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church. Inurnment will follow lunch at Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott.
Donations can be made in her honor to: Bohemian Hall, PO Box 177 Cadott, Wis.; Big Drywood Lutheran Church, 27095 120th Ave., Cadott, Wis.; Aggie’s Country Living, 14135 150th Ave., Bloomer, Wis.; Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Wisconsin Chapter, www.alz.org.
