Linda Charlene Bateman

Linda was also very civic minded and was an involved member in the Chippewa Falls community. She was a Chippewa County Board member; served as the City of Chippewa Falls Building and Zoning Inspector; set up the recycling program for the City of Chippewa Falls; and had an antique store downtown with her sisters, called “Three Sisters.” She was also a talented artist and displayed many of her paintings at the Heyde Center Art Shows. Steadfast in her faith, she was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she took an active role in the building of the church and the interior design.