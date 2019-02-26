Linda F. Maniquiz, 79, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Linda was born Aug. 20, 1939, in the Philippines, the daughter of Lt. Col. Federico and Maria (Fineza) Fortich.
On June 23, 1966, Linda married Reynaldo C. Maniquiz in Manila, Philippines. Linda was a pharmacist at Henrotin Hospital in Chicago before starting a family. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Linda is survived by her husband, Rey; one son, Marc Maniquiz of Chippewa Falls; four daughters, Michelle (Imran) Qureshi of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Sarah Jane (John D.) Liveringhouse of Lake Elmo, Minn., Marissa (David) Alexander of Brooklyn Park, Minn. and Myra (David) Detienne of Chippewa Falls; and 10 grandchildren, Raheel, John R., Uzair, Aidan, Reyna, Eric, Andrew, Logan, Colin and Nolan.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Federico “Ricky” Fortich.
Linda enjoyed traveling, crocheting, cooking, playing the piano and harp, horticulture, but most of all, Linda cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Ladies of St. Charles will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. both on Thursday at the funeral home.
