Linda Woll

Linda J. Woll, 71, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, with family by her side.

She was born in Chippewa Falls June 5, 1949, the daughter of Robert and Ell Jean (Volrath) Jacobson.

Linda married Alan Woll July 1, 1967, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a lifelong Chippewa Falls resident who worked with his mother and father at Falls Bait Company. In 1970, Alan and Linda started Tackle-Craft, a company that shared the same building and office space. Linda sold the business some months after his death Sept. 11, 2005.

Linda was warm, generous, and good-hearted; a devoted wife, a caring daughter, a beloved sister, and a loving mother.

She is survived by her son, Michael Woll; two brothers, Dean (Lu Anne) Jacobson and Gary (Bonnie) Jacobson; two sisters, Diane (Greg) Leland and Jeanette (Donny) Geissler; sister-in-law, Nona Norgaard; and their children and grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; her parents, Ell Jean in 2009, and Robert in 2020; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carvel and Rosine Woll; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Christensen.

No services will be held at this time.